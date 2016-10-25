Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond waits to greet Hong Kong's Chief Secretary for Administration, Carrie Lam, at number 11 Downing Street in London, Britain September 26, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond he could not see a situation where he would reject a request by the Bank of England to boost the economy by buying more bonds, playing down suggestions of a rift between the government and the central bank.

"Monetary policy - including measures such as quantitative easing - have been highly effective in supporting the economy," Hammond said in response to a lawmaker's question in parliament on Tuesday.

"Because of the fiscal implications of an indemnity for the Bank, packages have to be formally agreed by the chancellor. Although I cannot prejudge any hypothetical request, no request for quantitative easing has ever been refused. And I see no reason why circumstances would be different in future."

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Theresa May took the unusual step of criticising the "bad side effects" of the BoE's low interest rates and QE programme, prompting push-back from its governor Mark Carney who said he would not be told how to do his job by politicians.

Hammond has previously sought to ease concerns that the government might seek to influence the BoE.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by William Schomberg)