British government cuts stake in Lloyds to below 5 percent
LONDON The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.
LONDON British finance minister Philip Hammond welcomed official figures on Thursday showing public borrowing falling by a greater than expected amount, saying it showed the underlying strength of the economy.
Public borrowing in June fell to 7.8 billion pounds from 10.0 billion a year earlier, a much bigger fall than the drop to 9.2 billion which economists had forecast.
"These public finance figures highlight the underlying strength of the British economy," Hammond said. "Ahead of the referendum, monthly borrowing continued to fall, with the deficit in June the lowest it has been since 2007.
"As our economy now adjusts to reflect the (EU) referendum decision, it is clear we will do so from a position of economic strength."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison)
NEW YORK/BOSTON Most U.S. corporate bosses have stayed silent on President Donald Trump's immigration curbs, underscoring the sensitivities around opposing policies that could provoke a backlash from the White House.
MILAN Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Monday its end-2016 capital ratios will not meet requirements set by the European Central Bank as it prepares to launch a 13-billion euro (11 billion pounds) rights issue to boost its financial strength.