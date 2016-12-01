EDINBURGH Britain needs to keep open the possibility of continuing to pay fees to the European Union even after it leaves, Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Thursday, after one of his colleagues said this could not be ruled out.

Brexit minister David Davis told lawmakers earlier on Thursday that Britain would consider making payments to the European Union after it leaves to achieve the best possible access to the bloc's markets for businesses.

"We have to look at any deal in the round ... and I think David Davis is absolutely right not to rule out the possibility that we might want to contribute in some way to some form of mechanism," Hammond told reporters at a briefing in Edinburgh.

Hammond added that a Brexit deal for Scotland that was separate to the one agreed for the United Kingdom as a whole was not a realistic prospect.

