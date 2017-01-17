Stocks, dollar rise; investors eye earnings
NEW YORK Stocks rose on Tuesday as investors looked past U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist rhetoric and focussed on encouraging economic data and quarterly earnings reports.
LONDON Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond said on Tuesday that the country would not seek to remain part of the European Union's single market after it left bloc, but would aim for a comprehensive free trade agreement.
Hammond was addressing parliament in a regular question and answer session while Prime Minister Theresa May set out her strategy for leaving the EU at a separate event.
"We will go forward understanding that we cannot be members of the single market, because of the political red lines around the 'four freedoms' that other European leaders have set, but expressing an ambitious agenda for a comprehensive free trade arrangement with the European Union," Hammond told parliament.
Hammond also said sterling volatility posed a challenge to foreign purchasers of British government bonds.
(Reporting by Andy Bruce, writing by David Milliken)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
LONDON Sterling fell and London's FTSE 100 index rose on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the government must go through parliament, but not the UK's regional assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.