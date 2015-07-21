LONDON Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Tuesday all 27 other European Union member states had told him "clearly and categorically" that they wanted Britain to stay a member of the bloc when it holds a membership referendum by the end of 2017.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to renegotiate Britain's ties with the EU ahead of the vote. Hammond said EU officials would be working over the summer to look at ways of making the reforms Britain is seeking.

"All 27 member states have told me clearly and categorically that they want Britain to remain part of the European Union," Hammond told a committee of lawmakers on Tuesday.

"Some have gone much further and said that the European Union without Britain would not be anything recognisable ... and they are prepared to work with us to try to ensure that the changes are made that will be necessary if Britain is going to be able to remain."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by William James)