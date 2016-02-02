Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond speaks during a joint news conference with Jordan's Foreign Minister Nasser Judeh at the Foreign Ministry in Amman, Jordan, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

LONDON British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said he did not expect major opposition from other European Union countries to proposals announced earlier on Tuesday that seek to persuade Britons to vote to stay in the EU in a planned referendum.

"I would imagine that (European Council President) Donald Tusk would have consulted with key groups of EU leaders and key countries as he's been discussing this emerging text with us," Hammond said in an interview with Sky News television.

"So I would be very surprised if we have significant negative reaction across the EU to the text that's been tabled because I assume that's something the Council will already have looked at."

Hammond also said he wanted the referendum to take place as soon as possible, once the proposed changes to the relationship between London and Brussels are approved, but said it was important to make sure Britain had the right deal.

(Reporting by Kate Holton and Stephen Addison; writing by William Schomberg)