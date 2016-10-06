WASHINGTON Any future decision on whether the British government should approve another round of quantitative easing to spur the economy will be taken "carefully and cautiously," Chancellor Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

"I approved a round of quantitative easing back at the beginning of August as a response to the shock that the economy had felt, but we are conscious of the impacts that QE has and we will use it carefully and cautiously," Hammond, who is currently in New York, said in a television interview with CNBC.

On Wednesday British Prime Minister Theresa May said low interest rates and quantitative easing have bad side-effects.

