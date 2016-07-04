LONDON Stephen Crabb, one of the candidates to replace British prime minister David Cameron, said on Monday he would approve a new runway at Heathrow Airport immediately if he is elected.

Britain's governing Conservatives are due to select a new leader, and prime minister, by Sept. 9 after Cameron said he would step down following last month's vote for Britain to leave the European Union.

Heathrow, Britain and Europe's busiest airport, has been campaigning for 25 years to build an extra runway and a decision had been expected this summer. Last week it was delayed due to the political turmoil following the Brexit vote.

"We can't afford to delay this decision any further," Crabb said in a statement.

"I am convinced a new runway at Heathrow will deliver the jobs, economic growth and new trade links our county needs going into the future."

