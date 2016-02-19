BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron faced a second day of tough talks with European Union partners on Friday after arguing for much of the night over concessions to help keep Britain in the bloc.

The following are comments by EU leaders and senior EU officials ahead of Friday's summit resumption:

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"I was here till 5 o'clock this morning working through this and we've made some progress but there's still no deal. And as I've said I'll only do a deal if we get what Britain needs. So we are going to get back in there, and we are going to do some more work and I'll do everything I can."

LUXEMBOURG PRIME MINISTER XAVIER BETTEL

"The proposals on the table at the moment don't satisfy all the parties. We haven't finished yet. I hope that by the end of the afternoon we will have a text that everyone can live with."

FRENCH PRESIDENT FRANCOIS HOLLANDE

"We will still work this morning as there were some proposals overnight which have been changed between the ones and the others. Notably, as regards France, the desire to have a financial regulation which is applicable to all centres in Europe and that there won't be a right to veto or block the fight against speculation and financial crisis everywhere and with the same agencies. That's where we are now.

"We are waiting for Britain's response. We have made our proposals."

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Barbara Lewis)