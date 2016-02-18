BRUSSELS Prime Minister David Cameron will hold 'now or never' talks on Thursday to keep Britain in the European Union, with the bloc's leaders suggesting there are only a few obstacles left to a new membership deal.

The following are comments by EU leaders and senior EU officials ahead of Thursday's meeting:

POLISH PRIME MINISTER BEATA SZYDLO

"We want a deal, but not at all costs"

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER DAVID CAMERON

"We've got some important work to do today and tomorrow, and it's going to be hard. I'll be battling for Britain. If we can get a good deal, I'll take that deal, but I will not take a deal that doesn't meet what we need."

"I think it's much more important to get this right than to do anything in a rush, but with good will, with hard work we can get a better deal for Britain."

MARTIN SCHULZ, EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT PRESIDENT

"An overwhelming majority of MEPs are prepared to be as constructive as possible to find a compromise. I'm optimistic today or tomorrow we'll find a compromise to stick together."

"If it is needed there will be negotiations even on Saturday."

EUROPEAN COMMISSION PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

"I'm quite confident that we will have a deal during this European Council. We have to sort out a certain number of questions... and I'm convinced that Britain will be a constructive and active member of the European Union."

