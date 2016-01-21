French President Francois Hollande presents his New Year wishes to the French Army after at the Saint-Cyr Coetquidan officers school in Guer, France, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS French President Francois Hollande laid down conditions for a deal with Britain on EU reform on Thursday, insisting that they must not hold back further euro zone integration.

British Prime Minister David Cameron is trying to negotiate changes to the 28-nation bloc before a Feb. 18-19 summit and says he will campaign for Britain to stay in if his demands are met.

However, Hollande left the door open to reaching an agreement later, saying only that it was best to strike a deal at the February summit.

In Davos, his Prime Minister Manuel Valls voiced hope for progress at the summit, allowing at least a decisive step. "But of course not at just any condition, that wouldn't make sense."

Speaking in a new year's address to France's diplomatic corps, Hollande said that Britain's demands were not "insurmountable", but a deal must respect the European Union's founding principles, including on the free circulation of people within the bloc.

"I will be particularly vigilant that the euro zone can pursue its integration, for me that is the essential point," Hollande said.

"If Britain wants to go its own way within the European Union we can allow it, but that cannot prevent the countries that want to go further in integration, monetary for example," Hollande said.

He added that France and Germany would offer proposals before year-end to strengthen euro zone institutions and what he called "solidarity instruments" to ensure stability and growth.

Cameron is due to meet EU leaders in Davos to press his case. He will also meet British business leaders to ask them to voice their support for his push to change Britain's relationship with the EU, which he says will benefit their companies.

Hollande will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel for talks in eastern France city of Strasbourg on Feb. 7 and Cameron on March 3 in northern France Amiens, his office said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Pineau; Editing by Ingrid Melander)