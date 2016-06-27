Britain sets out strategic aims for Brexit in policy paper
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
BERLIN There is no time to waste organising Britain's exit from the European Union and its aftermath, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday at a joint news conference with the leaders of Germany and Italy.
"We must not lose time, neither for dealing in a suitable way with the question of the United Kingdom's exit, nor for providing a new impetus for the EU," he said at the news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.
(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Richard Lough and Kevin Liffey)
LONDON Britain will outline its strategic aims for Brexit on Thursday in a so-called White Paper policy document, Brexit minister David Davis told parliament.
LONDON Britain's construction industry grew last month at the weakest rate since August against a backdrop of rocketing costs linked to the Brexit vote, but builders were more upbeat about the year ahead, an industry survey showed on Thursday.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to take Britain out of the European Union easily cleared its first legislative hurdle on Wednesday, paving the way for the government to launch divorce talks by the end of March.