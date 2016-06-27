BERLIN There is no time to waste organising Britain's exit from the European Union and its aftermath, French President Francois Hollande said on Monday at a joint news conference with the leaders of Germany and Italy.

"We must not lose time, neither for dealing in a suitable way with the question of the United Kingdom's exit, nor for providing a new impetus for the EU," he said at the news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Richard Lough and Kevin Liffey)