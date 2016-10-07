French President Francois Hollande, gestures as he speaks during an event for the 20th anniversary of the Jacques Delors institute in Paris, France, October 6, 2016. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

((This October 6 story has been corrected to include "Hollande" in the headline))

PARIS French President Francois Hollande said on Thursday the European Union needed to remain firm with Britain after it appeared that Prime Minister Theresa May had opted for a tougher exit from Europe.

"Britain wants to leave, but doesn't want to pay. That's not possible," Hollande said in a speech at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris.

"Britain decided to go for a Brexit, in fact I believe a hard Brexit. Well we have to follow through with Britain's wishes to leave the European Union and we have to be firm. If not we will put into question the EU's principles," he said.

(Reporting By Jean-Baptiste Vey,; writing by John Irish, editing by Angus MacSwan)