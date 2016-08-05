UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON British house prices fell in July, reversing gains seen the month before, but it is too soon to tell if Britain's vote to leave the European Union will have a major impact, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.
House prices in July dropped 1.0 percent - a sharper drop than the 0.2 percent fall expected in a Reuters poll of economists - after rising by 1.2 percent in June.
Compared with a year earlier, prices in the three months to July were up 8.4 percent, unchanged from June's rate.
"Month-on-month changes can be erratic and falls often occur within an upward trend. Overall, it remains too early to determine if there has been any impact on the housing market as a result of June's EU referendum result," Halifax economist Martin Ellis said.
(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.