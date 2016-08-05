Property is advertised for sale in the window of an estate agents in London, Britain August 4, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British house prices fell in July, reversing gains seen the month before, but it is too soon to tell if Britain's vote to leave the European Union will have a major impact, mortgage lender Halifax said on Friday.

House prices in July dropped 1.0 percent - a sharper drop than the 0.2 percent fall expected in a Reuters poll of economists - after rising by 1.2 percent in June.

Compared with a year earlier, prices in the three months to July were up 8.4 percent, unchanged from June's rate.

"Month-on-month changes can be erratic and falls often occur within an upward trend. Overall, it remains too early to determine if there has been any impact on the housing market as a result of June's EU referendum result," Halifax economist Martin Ellis said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; editing by Michael Holden)