a day ago
#UK
July 11, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a day ago

Britain planning for 'all eventualities' in Brexit talks - May's spokeswoman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing Street, London, Britain July 11, 2017.Peter Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is planning for all eventualities in Brexit talks with the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Tuesday when asked whether the government had prepared for leaving the bloc without a deal.

May has been under pressure to back away from her stance that "no deal is better than a bad deal" since losing her governing Conservative Party's parliamentary majority in an ill-judged election gamble.

"As a responsible government we are planning for all eventualities," the spokeswoman said.

Earlier, foreign minister Boris Johnson had said: "There is no plan for 'no deal' because we are going to get a great deal."

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

