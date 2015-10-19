An employee at the European Commission adjusts a British flag ahead of the meeting between British Prime Minister David Cameron and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Brussels, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON If Britain opts to stay in the European Union and achieves the EU market reforms it wants, it could receive an economic boost worth 58 billion pounds ($90 billion) and 790,000 new jobs by 2030, a London-based economic consultancy said on Sunday.

The Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), which produced its report for the campaign group Britain Stronger in Europe, said creating a single digital market and opening up the financial, transport and energy sectors could increase British GDP by 2.8 percent, equating to 2,832 pounds per household.

Such reform dividends would be at risk if Britain had to renegotiate its access to markets after leaving the bloc, the CEBR said.

Britons will decide whether to stay in the EU in an in-out referendum promised before the end of 2017.

Prime Minister David Cameron is seeking to renegotiate Britain's role in Europe, including market reforms, ahead of the vote.

Campaigners for leaving the bloc say Brussels' reach in many areas has far exceeded the aims of the trade bloc Britain joined in 1973 and that the country pays more into EU coffers than it gets out.

Stuart Rose, the former boss of retail giant Marks & Spencer who is chairing Britain Stronger in Europe, said 'In' campaigners had to proclaim the benefits of a reformed Europe to ordinary citizens.

"That's not an easy task because for years the people who believe that the UK is stronger, safer and better off in Europe have vacated the field to those who shout the loudest," he said.

"Unfortunately, up to now that has been people on the 'Out' side."

He told The Times on Saturday that it could take years for the implications of a no vote to be seen.

"Nothing is going to happen if we come out of Europe in the first five years, probably," he said.

"There are a huge number of risks, but they're not all going to be short term. If you vote to come out in the referendum, you're not going to suddenly find on the Monday morning I can't do this, this and this. That's the danger."

Vote Leave, an 'Out' campaign group, said politicians had been promising EU reforms for years, yet every year the EU took more power and money.

"If we Vote Leave we will get a free trade deal and we will be able to end the supremacy of EU law in the UK," said campaign director Dominic Cummings.

Separately on Sunday, another 'in' group called the European Movement named Paddy Ashdown, the former leader of the Liberal Democrats, as its president.

"We are about to enter the battle of our lives to keep Britain in the European Union," Ashdown said.

"The choice is between a divided Britain that retreats into isolation or a Britain which maintains the foundations on which our greatness has been built: outward-looking, engaged and playing our full part in our continent."

($1 = 0.6477 pounds)

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Gareth Jones)