LONDON A former minister in Prime Minister David Cameron's government has set up a group to back Britain's renegotiation of its European Union membership and warned of the dangers of leaving the trading bloc.

'Conservatives for Reform in Europe' will support attempts to improve the terms of Britain's 43-year-old EU membership ahead of an in/out referendum which could come as soon as June.

Cameron is seeking change in four areas, including the thorny issue of restricting in-work benefits to EU migrants, with a deal possible at an EU summit next month.

"If reforms are secured, Britain would have the best of both worlds. We would be outside the euro, and protected from deeper integration, but able to access the single market," former policing minister Nick Herbert wrote in the Sunday Telegraph newspaper.

"Our aim is to give a voice to the thousands of party members and supporters who believe that change in Europe is vital, want the Prime Minister to succeed, and if he does will vote to stay in a reformed EU."

Support from Herbert, who led a campaign over 15 years ago to prevent Britain from adopting the euro, will be welcomed by Cameron who is likely to see some cabinet ministers oppose continued EU membership regardless of the deal reached.

Several polls have shown the outcome of the vote is likely to be close. A survey conducted by Survation for the right-wing Mail on Sunday newspaper put the number of Britons wishing to leave the bloc at 53 percent, with 47 percent in favour of remaining.

(Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Stephen Powell)