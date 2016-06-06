LONDON Spread-betting firm IG Group said on Monday its clients are now staking more money on Britain voting to leave the European Union than remaining for the first time since the market was created at the start of this year.

The change followed a series of opinion polls which showed a lead for the "Out" camp among voters ahead of the June 23 referendum.

IG said its EU referendum barometer showed a 69 percent chance of Britain staying in - the first time it has dropped below 70 percent in more than six weeks.

Separately on Monday, betting group William Hill said that it saw a 73 percent chance of Britain voting to remain in the EU, the lowest probability of an "In" vote since April 20.

(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Schomberg)