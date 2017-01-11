LONDON The idea of introducing an annual 1,000-pound immigration skills charge after Brexit on every skilled worker from the EU is not on the government's agenda, a spokeswoman for British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday.

Earlier, immigration minister Robert Goodwill told a parliamentary committee such a levy was due to come into force in April for non-EU workers, and it had been suggested that it could app ply to skilled EU workers.

The suggestion was condemned by a prominent employers' group, the opposition Liberal Democrats and the European parliament's point man on Brexit.

"He seems to have been misinterpreted and those comments taken out of context. What he said was there are a number of things that some people may suggest could be the way forward. At no point did he say it is on the agenda," the spokeswoman told reporters. "It is not on the government's agenda."

