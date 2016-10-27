Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure - Welt
BERLIN Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
LONDON Car dealership chain Inchcape (INCH.L) said its performance was boosted by the fall in the value of the pound since Britons voted to leave the European Union.
The company, which operates in Britain, parts of Europe, Australasia, Asia and some emerging markets, posted a 15 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 2 billion pounds, helped by the depreciation of the currency.
"With over three quarters of profits denominated in currencies other than sterling, our reported actual currency performance is benefiting from sterling's weakness," the firm said on Thursday.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas)
MODENA, Italy Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo will not unveil its plans for a possible deal with insurer Generali over the weekend, the bank's chairman said on Saturday.
FRANKFURT German engineers expect no hit to business from the presidency of Donald Trump or Britain's decision to leave the European Union, the head of industry body VDMA told a German newspaper.