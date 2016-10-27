LONDON Car dealership chain Inchcape (INCH.L) said its performance was boosted by the fall in the value of the pound since Britons voted to leave the European Union.

The company, which operates in Britain, parts of Europe, Australasia, Asia and some emerging markets, posted a 15 percent increase in third-quarter revenue to 2 billion pounds, helped by the depreciation of the currency.

"With over three quarters of profits denominated in currencies other than sterling, our reported actual currency performance is benefiting from sterling's weakness," the firm said on Thursday.

