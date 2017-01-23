LONDON Britain published the outline of its industrial strategy on Monday, putting forward proposals for a more hands-on approach to developing key industries as a way to protect the economy from any turbulence caused by leaving the European Union.

Unveiling her long-awaited "Modern Industrial Strategy" on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May demanded closer collaboration within key industries in exchange for government support on regulation, trade and research.

A consultation document, the first stage in what is expected to be a lengthy policymaking process, was published here:

