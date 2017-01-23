Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
LONDON Britain published the outline of its industrial strategy on Monday, putting forward proposals for a more hands-on approach to developing key industries as a way to protect the economy from any turbulence caused by leaving the European Union.
Unveiling her long-awaited "Modern Industrial Strategy" on Monday, Prime Minister Theresa May demanded closer collaboration within key industries in exchange for government support on regulation, trade and research.
A consultation document, the first stage in what is expected to be a lengthy policymaking process, was published here:
BEIJING The European Union urged China on Wednesday to make "concrete progress" in opening its markets to global investment, after Chinese President Xi Jinping decried protectionism in a speech at the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.