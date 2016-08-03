Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks to the media outside number 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain July 13, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

LONDON Britain will continue to seek investment from around the world, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday after a meeting of senior ministers to discuss a new economic and industrial strategy.

"The discussion ... underlined that Britain is open for business, we continue to seek investment from around the world and we will continue to be a strong advocate for free trade," the spokesman said in a statement.

May decided last week she wanted more time to review a deal to build Britain's first nuclear power plant in decades - a project funded by French utility EDF and Chinese partner China General Nuclear. Her decision raised concern about a shift in attitude towards overseas investment, particularly from China.

