LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May will tell business leaders on Monday that she wants to cut corporation tax to the lowest among the world's 20 largest economies, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

The newspaper said May could cut corporation tax to lower than the 15 percent rate promised by Donald Trump before the U.S. presidential election.

Cutting corporation tax from the 20 percent headline rate could attract companies away from other parts of the European Union to Britain and challenge Ireland's preeminence as Europe's low tax home for large international companies.

