UK pay deals stay low even as inflation starts to bite
LONDON British workers are continuing to get subdued pay settlements even as inflation starts to pick up, a report from pay analysts XpertHR said on Thursday.
LONDON The British public's expectation for inflation in a year's time recorded its sharpest jump in more than a decade this month, driven by fears of higher import prices, a closely watched survey by polling company YouGov said on Monday.
The survey for U.S. bank Citi showed that in October, people on average expected inflation in 12 months' time to be at 2.5 percent, up from September's expectation of 1.7 percent. This was the biggest jump since the survey began in 2005.
"That inflation fears are squarely back on people's minds is also confirmed by the share of 'don't knows' about short-term inflation expectations dropping ... (to) the lowest level since March 2015," Citi economists wrote in a note to clients.
Inflation expectations for 5-10 years' time held broadly steady at 2.7 percent, which Citi said "gives the Bank of England some room for manoeuvre when trying to support the economy".
Sterling has fallen by almost a fifth since Britain voted to leave the European Union in July, prompting businesses to warn of higher import costs.
Consumer price inflation in September rose sharply to 1.0 percent, its highest since November 2014, and the Bank of England expects it to reach 2 percent next year.
The survey was based on responses from 2,016 British adults sampled between Oct. 20 and Oct. 21.
LONDON, Jan 26 The number of mortgages approved by British banks hit a nine month high in December and consumer credit continued to expand at a robust pace, industry figures showed on Thursday.
LONDON The Bank of England will leave its record-low interest rates and other stimulus measures unchanged at least until 2019, even though it is likely to revise up its 2017 growth predictions again next week, a Reuters poll found on Monday.