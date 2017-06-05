A sign of RSA insurance company is pictured outside its office in London in this December 13, 2013 file photo. REUTERS/Toby Melville/Files

British insurer RSA (RSA.L) followed rivals on Monday in announcing plans to set up a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

Insurers are setting up regulated EU subsidiaries in case Britain does not have access to the single market after Brexit.

Below are plans for EU subsidiaries proposed by insurers:

ADMIRAL

British motor insurer Admiral Group Plc (ADML.L) said last year it could move its European business to Ireland or another country. It said earlier this year it was looking at a large number of locations and expected to make a decision within two months.

AIG

U.S. insurer AIG (AIG.N) said in March it will set up a European subsidiary in Luxembourg, in addition to its European headquarters in London.

BEAZLEY

Lloyd's of London insurer Beazley Plc BEZG.L said last year it had filed an application with the Central Bank of Ireland to get approval for its Irish reinsurance business to become a European insurance company. The firm said in February it will hire additional staff in Ireland.[nL4N1FO23J]

CHESNARA

Chesnara Plc (CSN.L), an insurance-focused takeover specialist, already has an insurance company in the Netherlands but could move its headquarters there, depending on the regulatory environment in Britain after negotiations to leave the EU.

FM GLOBAL

U.S. commercial property insurer FM Global is planning a European hub in Luxembourg following Britain's decision to leave the bloc, it said last month.

HISCOX

Lloyd's of London underwriter Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L) will establish a new subsidiary in Luxembourg to underwrite its retail business in Europe, it said in May.

LLOYD'S OF LONDON

Lloyd's of London, an integral part of the British business scene since the 17th century, has chosen Brussels as the site for its EU subsidiary, it said in March.

MARKEL

U.S. insurer Markel (MKL.N) plans to apply for regulatory approval to set up a European Union subsidiary in Munich.

MS AMLIN

Japanese-owned insurer MS Amlin operates under the "Societas Europaea" structure. That makes it relatively easy to move to a different EU jurisdiction if needed, subject to regulatory approval.

ROYAL LONDON

British life insurer Royal London Mutual Insurance Society plans to turn its Irish business into a regulated subsidiary, it said in March.

STANDARD LIFE

British insurer and asset manager Standard Life (SL.L) said in May it was likely to choose Dublin for its EU hub.

XL CATLIN

Bermuda-domiciled insurer XL Catlin (XL.N) said its UK business XL Insurance Company SE has branches across Europe and also operates under the "Societas Europaea" structure.

RSA

RSA is planning a subsidiary in Luxembourg to act as the headquarters of its European Union operations following Britain's decision to leave the bloc. It said it chose Luxembourg because it had "multi-national expertise", was "strategically located within RSA’s existing EU branch network" and had an experienced regulator.

LANCASHIRE

Lancashire (LRE.L) said in May it has options to write EU business out of its Bermuda headquarters or via Lloyd's Of London's SOLYD.UL Brussels base. The insurer added it was in no hurry to set up an EU base and saw itself staying in the UK for the foreseeable future.

NEON

Neon Underwriting Ltd may set up a Dublin business to sell insurance policies throughout the European Union if Britain loses access to the single market, chief executive of the specialist Lloyd's of London insurer said in December.

LEGAL & GENERAL

British insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L) said in May it will move some of its investment management operations to Ireland to ensure it can continue to serve its customers after Brexit.

AVIVA

Aviva (AV.L) is going through the process of converting its Irish life and general insurance branches to regulated subsidiaries to meet the needs of its Irish insurance customers more effectively after Brexit.

(Compiled by Noor Zainab Hussain and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Keith Weir/Alexander Smith/Susan Fenton)