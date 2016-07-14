DUBLIN It will take time to assess the full impact of Britain's decision to leave the European Union on Ireland's sovereign funding costs, the head of the country's debt agency said on Thursday.

"Capital markets have been volatile in the wake of the UK referendum result and it will take time before we can properly assess the long-term impact on Ireland’s credit spreads," said Conor O’Kelly, chief executive of the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA) in a statement.

"However, Ireland’s funding position is strong and the NTMA, having raised some 6 billion euros (£5 billion) of its full-year target of 6-10 billion euros in advance of the UK vote, can monitor developments without any immediate funding pressures."

(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Toby Chopra)