Ireland's Finance Minister Michael Noonan attends an interview with Reuters at his office in central Dublin February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton/File Photo

DUBLIN The Irish government is looking at introducing an export guarantee arrangement for vulnerable Irish industries hit by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Finance Minister Michael Noonan said on Thursday.

Britain is a key trading partner for Ireland's export-focused economy and firms are already suffering after June's vote sent the value of sterling tumbling, prompting calls for the state to guarantee some credit exposures to suppliers.

"We are looking at the possibility of developing an export guarantee arrangement for vulnerable Irish industries and I'd be hoping to make an announcement on that before Christmas," Noonan told parliament.

(Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)