Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
DUBLIN Britain needs to find a solution that allows as seamless and as frictionless a border as possible to remain between Northern Ireland and the Irish Republic once it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.
May has said Britain will not remain a full member of the European Union's customs union, potentially meaning more border controls between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland. The border will be Britain's only land frontier with the EU once it leaves the bloc.
"We need to find a solution which enables us to have as seamless and frictionless a border as possible so that we can continue to see the trade, the everyday movements that we have up until now," May told a news conference after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Enda Kenny.
(Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.