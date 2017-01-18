BERLIN Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday that Britain had finally made clear how it planned to pursue its exit from the European Union and he was sure a deal could be reached between the two sides.

A speech delivered by British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday "gave meaning to what had been just a headline: 'Brexit is Brexit'", Gentiloni said at a news conference in Berlin alongside German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I think the EU is ready to discuss the issue with the correct approach, which is in solidarity and friendship with Britain," Gentiloni said.

"We now know ...how the discussion will start and how it will proceed, and on this basis I believe that it will be possible reach an agreement," he added.

