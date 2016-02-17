ROME Every effort must be made to keep Britain within the European Union, Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Wednesday ahead of a meeting of the bloc's leaders in Brussels this week to discuss a EU deal with London.

"We must make every possible effort to keep Great Britain in the EU," Renzi said in a speech to parliament.

"I hope we can reach a good compromise," Renzi said, ruling out drastic measures that would change the nature of the euro zone or the single market. "Should we accept everything London asks? Of course not. It is a negotiation," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)