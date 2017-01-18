Exclusive: Zodiac family silver key to $9 billion Safran tie-up
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
TOKYO Japan will work with Britain and the European Union to minimise the impact on Japanese firms and the global economy when Britain leaves the EU, the country's top government spokesman said on Wednesday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would continue to closely monitor Brexit developments.
Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.
(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
PARIS France's Safran has crafted a deal to persuade family investors in Zodiac Aerospace to give up control in a merger that would create the world's third largest aerospace supplier.
LONDON HSBC said on Tuesday it plans to close 117 branches this year and will cut 380 roles in Britain to try to reduce costs.
LONDON BT lost a fifth of its market value on Tuesday when an Italian accounting scandal compounded a sudden slowdown in its British government work, forcing the telecoms group to cut forecasts for the next two years.