TOKYO Japan will work with Britain and the European Union to minimise the impact on Japanese firms and the global economy when Britain leaves the EU, the country's top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that the government would continue to closely monitor Brexit developments.

Britain will quit the EU single market when it leaves the European Union, Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday in a decisive speech that set a course for a clean break with the world's largest trading bloc.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)