FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, to head for the House of Commons, in central London, Britain April 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks during an upper house panel session at the Parliament in Tokyo, Japan, in this photo taken by Kyodo April 13, 2017. Mandatory credit Kyodo/via REUTERS

LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May will host her Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe for talks at her official country residence on Friday, May's spokesman told reporters on Tuesday.

The talks come as Britain prepares to hold a national election in June, before embarking upon exit negotiations with the European Union which could affect large Japanese investments in British sectors like the car manufacturing industry.

