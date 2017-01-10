Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson signs a book of condolence for victims of the Berlin truck attack, at the German embassy in London, Britain December 21, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it would be "insanity" for Britain to undermine mutual investment with Germany as it negotiates its departure from the European Union.

Asked whether the government was doing all it could to protect free trade with Germany, Johnson told parliament German investment in Britain was responsible for about 344,000 jobs, while British investment in Germany was responsible for 222,000.

"It would be the height of insanity to imperil either of those sets of investments," he said.

(Reporting by William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Estelle Shirbon)