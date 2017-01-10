Tesco faces new legal action over accounting scandal
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer Tesco PLC is facing a new claim for damages from an investor about its 2014 profit overstatement, the company said on Tuesday.
LONDON British foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it would be "insanity" for Britain to undermine mutual investment with Germany as it negotiates its departure from the European Union.
Asked whether the government was doing all it could to protect free trade with Germany, Johnson told parliament German investment in Britain was responsible for about 344,000 jobs, while British investment in Germany was responsible for 222,000.
"It would be the height of insanity to imperil either of those sets of investments," he said.
HONG KONG Asian stocks edged up to three-month highs on Wednesday but the dollar eased as growing uncertainty over U.S. President Donald Trump's policies prompted some investors to take profits on the greenback's overnight bounce.
SEOUL Hyundai Motor's profits fell for a twelfth straight quarter over the three months ended December, as steep discounts on its smaller sedans that are losing ground in South Korea and the United States chipped away at the automaker's earnings.