LONDON Britain's post-Brexit goal of lower immigration and tighter border controls does not mean that it will have to close its doors to skilled workers from around the world, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"There is no inconsistency whatever between the desire to take back control of our borders and the need to be open to skills from around the world," Johnson told a committee of lawmakers.

