UK petition to halt Trump visit nears one million
LONDON Nearly 1 million people have signed a petition urging Britain to withdraw an invitation for U.S President Donald Trump to visit London and dine with Queen Elizabeth.
LONDON Britain's post-Brexit goal of lower immigration and tighter border controls does not mean that it will have to close its doors to skilled workers from around the world, foreign minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.
"There is no inconsistency whatever between the desire to take back control of our borders and the need to be open to skills from around the world," Johnson told a committee of lawmakers.
Britain's Foreign Office said that U.S. President Donald Trump's travel restrictions only applied to individuals travelling from the seven named countries, so people arriving from other countries, including the United Kingdom, would not be subject to more checks regardless of nationality or place of birth.
LONDON Growth in Britain's private sector and confidence among consumers remained solid at the turn of the year, according to surveys published on Monday, although both indicators warned about rising inflation in coming months.