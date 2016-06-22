A toddler holds a Union flag at a ''Britain Stronger in Europe'' rally at Birmingham University in Birmingham, Britain June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Investment bank J.P. Morgan said its analysis of recent opinion polls on Britain's European Union membership referendum showed the "In" camp was narrowly ahead on Wednesday, a day before Britons go to the polls.

"On the basis of the data in hand, our clean-up process suggests a 2 percentage-point lead on average for 'Remain' in the polls published this week, with around 9 percent of the vote undecided," J.P. Morgan economist Malcolm Barr said in an email.

"Our measure of the trend through the week-to-week noise now sits at a 0.6 percentage-point lead for 'Remain'."

Barr added that "subjectively", he saw a roughly 45 percent chance Britain would leave the EU compared to the 25 percent chance priced into betting markets.

(Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)