European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) addresses the European Parliament during a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (L) jokes with Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and Member of the European Parliament, ahead of a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

British Union Jack flags are seen on the desks of members of the European parliament ahead of a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (R) talks with Nigel Farage, leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) and Member of the European Parliament, ahead of a debate on the upcoming summit and EU referendum in the UK, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

BRUSSELS The proposal on reforming Britain's relationship with the European Union is fair and must be supported by the European Parliament, Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told the assembly in Strasbourg.

"I have always said I want the UK to remain a member of the European Union on the basis of a fair deal. The settlement that has been proposed is fair for the UK and fair for the other 27 members," Juncker said.

"It is also fair for the European Parliament ... the parliament must be fully signed up to the new settlements."

