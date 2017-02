BRUSSELS Britain's withdrawal from the European Union has to be notified as soon as possible after a referendum voted in favour of Britain leaving the bloc last week, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said after a meeting of EU leaders.

"We want article 50 to be triggered. It has to be sped up, we don't have months to meditate," Juncker told a news conference in Brussels.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)