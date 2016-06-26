UK corporate pensions headache could worsen in 2017
LONDON More UK companies are expected to adjust capital or cut dividends to fill growing holes in final salary pension schemes this year.
ROME U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will meet European Union foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Brussels and British Foreign Minister Philip Hammond in London on Monday, a senior State Department official said.
The trip comes as European Union and UK officials weigh the political and economic fallout from Friday's shock British referendum vote in favour of leaving the 28-nation bloc.
The senior official said Kerry would stress the importance of other members not following Britain and further weakening the EU. U.S. President Barack Obama had urged voters in Britain -- long seen as Washington's closest European ally -- not to approve Brexit.
BRUSSELS The European Union clinched a preliminary deal early on Wednesday to cap wholesale charges telecom operators pay each other when their customers use their mobile phones abroad, paving the way for the abolition of roaming fees in June.
LONDON Prime Minister Theresa May's plan to leave the European Union is expected to survive weeks of intense parliamentary scrutiny, which started on Tuesday, despite pro-EU lawmakers' attempts to force the government to rethink its strategy.