PARIS U.S Secretary of State John Kerry on Thursday congratulated Boris Johnson on his appointment as Britain's new foreign secretary and urged a sensible approach to Britain's exit from the European Union.

"The Secretary stressed US support for a sensible and measured approach to the Brexit process and offered to stay engaged as the UK government develops its plans," State Department spokesman John Kirby said.

The pair also agreed that the special relationship between the United States and Britain was as essential as ever and that they would work closely together as NATO allies on a range of challenges ahead.

