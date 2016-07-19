LONDON It could take Britain at least a couple of years before it is able to strike new trade agreements after the country's vote to leave the European Union, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said in London on Tuesday.

"The British have told us that they can't sign any kind of new trade agreement ... until they are no longer a member of the EU," he told reporters at a news conference with British foreign secretary Boris Johnson.

"So there is a time period here no matter what, the process that may take at least a couple of years before anyone can contemplate some kind of agreement," Kerry said.

