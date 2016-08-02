LONDON Britain on Tuesday welcomed the European Commission's decision to put British nominee commissioner, Julian King, in charge of crafting a European Union response to terrorism and promoting intelligence-sharing.

"We welcome this decision by the President of the European Commission," a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement. "Security is a vital issue for all Member States and co-operation across the EU can help to better protect us all from the range of threats we face."

Earlier on Tuesday the Commission, the executive branch of the European Union, said King's Security Union portfolio would include setting up a European response to terrorism, organised crime and cyber crime.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Giles Elgood)