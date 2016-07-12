LONDON The leader of Britain's opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn called on Tuesday for calm among the party's supporters after the office of a lawmaker challenging his leadership was vandalised, adding that he had also received death threats this week.

Police said they were investigating after a window was damaged in Liverpool, where lawmaker Angela Eagle is based. Eagle launched a bid to oust Corbyn on Monday.

"It is extremely concerning that Angela Eagle has been the victim of a threatening act and that other MPs (lawmakers) are receiving abuse and threats," Corbyn said in an emailed statement.

"As someone who has also received death threats this week and previously, I am calling on all Labour Party members and supporters to act with calm and treat each other with respect and dignity, even where there is disagreement."

