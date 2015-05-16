Prospective Labour leader Andy Burnham arrives at the annual conference of independent organisations for Labour Party members and trade unionists, London, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett - RTX1D7P8

LONDON Andy Burnham, frontrunner to become leader of Britain's Labour Party, would demand a 2016 referendum on the country's EU membership to clear up uncertainty for British business if he becomes party leader, he said in an interview in The Observer newspaper.

Burnham's pledge would break with the left-leaning Labour Party's current stance to only back a referendum if the EU renegotiated the country's membership terms.

"Under my leadership the Labour party will not be a grudging presence on that stage. We will now embrace (the referendum.) It should be brought forward to 2016," Burnham told the newspaper on Sunday.

"It is not going to be in anybody's interest for this to rumble on through this parliament," he added.

British Prime Minister David Cameron, re-elected in last week's general election, said this week he would hold a vote on British EU membership earlier than the end of 2017 if possible.

Mark Carney, head of the Bank of England, said on Thursday clarity about Britain's EU referendum was crucial to prevent businesses from putting off investment decisions.

Burnham is standing for the Labour Party's leadership alongside home affairs spokeswoman Yvette Cooper, Liz Kendall, a health spokeswoman, and Mary Creagh, a spokeswoman for international development.

He said at an event in London on Saturday the Labour Party had to rebuild its economic credibility and mend ties with the business community.

(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)