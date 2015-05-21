Poorest Britons already feeling the crush of inflation
LONDON Sharply rising inflation since last June's Brexit vote is already starting to hurt the poorest households in Britain.
LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party should campaign to stop the country's possible exit from the European Union under any circumstances, said Liz Kendall, one of the candidates running to replace Ed Miliband as leader of the party.
Kendall is one of four MPs vying to replace Miliband after Labour suffered a heavy loss to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party in the May 7 general election.
Cameron now plans to renegotiate Britain's ties with the bloc before holding an in-out referendum by the end of 2017. He says he wants to stay in a reformed EU, but has not ruled out recommending an exit if he does not get what he wants.
Speaking to reporters at a parliamentary lunch on Thursday, Kendall rejected that approach, saying she would always campaign for Britain to stay in the bloc.
"I want the Labour Party to make an early, strong, passionate case for Europe... that's what I want to lead," she said.
Labour is due to announce its new leader on Sept. 12 after a process which has already triggered a battle to shift its political stance.
LONDON Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday formally demanding that she allow a second referendum to be held on Scottish independence ahead of the United Kingdom's exit from the European Union.