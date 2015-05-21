Prospective Labour leaders Tristram Hunt and Liz Kendall appear at the annual conference of independent organisation for Labour Party members and trade unionists, London, May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party should campaign to stop the country's possible exit from the European Union under any circumstances, said Liz Kendall, one of the candidates running to replace Ed Miliband as leader of the party.

Kendall is one of four MPs vying to replace Miliband after Labour suffered a heavy loss to Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative Party in the May 7 general election.

Cameron now plans to renegotiate Britain's ties with the bloc before holding an in-out referendum by the end of 2017. He says he wants to stay in a reformed EU, but has not ruled out recommending an exit if he does not get what he wants.

Speaking to reporters at a parliamentary lunch on Thursday, Kendall rejected that approach, saying she would always campaign for Britain to stay in the bloc.

"I want the Labour Party to make an early, strong, passionate case for Europe... that's what I want to lead," she said.

Labour is due to announce its new leader on Sept. 12 after a process which has already triggered a battle to shift its political stance.

(Reporting by William James)