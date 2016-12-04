LONDON Britain's opposition Labour Party plans to table an amendment to a bill on triggering the UK's formal divorce talks with the European Union, said its leader, should a court ruling that parliament needs to be involved in the process be upheld.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told Sky News on Saturday that the party planned to put forward an amendment to any parliamentary bill, a move which could delay the prime minister's plan to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

"When the Article 50 debate comes up we will put forward an amendment to it which will be on the issues I've just said, about market access and protections," he told Sky News.

Britain's Supreme Court is likely to make a ruling in the New Year on the issue of whether the government requires parliamentary approval before invoking Article 50 to start the leaving negotiations after the government appealed an earlier ruling.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Janet Lawrence)