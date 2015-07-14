LONDON The terms imposed on Greece by the European Union as part of its bailout deal could make it harder to persuade Britons to back staying in the bloc at a planned referendum, the front-runner to become leader of the opposition Labour party said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister David Cameron, elected for a second term in May, has promised to renegotiate Britain's relationship with the EU ahead of a membership referendum by the end of 2017.

On Monday, left-wing Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras surrendered much of his country's sovereignty to outside supervision in return for agreeing to talks on an 86 billion euro bailout.

As part of the deal he must pass legislation to cut pensions, increase value added tax, clamp down on collective bargaining agreements and put in place quasi-automatic spending constraints. In addition, he must set 50 billion euros of public sector assets aside to be sold off.

"The danger is that the EU is becoming associated with a right-of-centre economic orthodoxy that is being imposed on all parts of the EU ... those are decisions that should be left for the people of those countries," Andy Burnham told reporters at a parliamentary lunch.

"If Europe is going to start trying to mandate those things to people, we will soon see a loss of public support for the EU and that would be worrying because I don’t think we would be able to win a referendum if people see the EU as a race to the bottom."

Burnham, most bookmakers' favourite to succeed Ed Miliband who resigned after Labour's election defeat, said he wanted Britain to stay in the EU but the bloc needed to provide more support to communities most affected by EU migration.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)