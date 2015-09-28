BRIGHTON, England The migrant crisis would have been worse for Britain if it had been outside the European Union, the head of the opposition Labour Party's "in" campaign said on Monday, while acknowledging it had not helped the case for staying in the bloc.

Prime Minister David Cameron has promised to reform Britain's EU ties before a membership vote by the end of 2017.

While polls show public opinion is fairly evenly divided, two surveys this month have shown a narrow lead for the "out" camp, and immigration has moved to the top of the list of concerns voters say the country is facing.

One found 22 percent of those who wanted to stay in the EU might change their mind if the migrant crisis worsened.

"I don't think any of the stuff we have been seeing on our screens over the summer helped," Alan Johnson, a former interior minister, told Reuters on the sidelines of Labour's annual conference in the southern English city of Brighton.

"There is an irrationality to that, Britain will actually have more porous borders if we come out of the European Union."

Britain's border with France is situated on the French side of the Channel that separates the countries, such as at the northern port town of Calais, where thousands of migrants are camped in the hope of making the crossing to Britain.

"(Locating the border at Calais) was an agreement between two European Union countries, if we are outside the European Union that would not happen. That means the refugee crisis would be worse for us," Johnson said.

Johnson denied new Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's initial ambiguity about whether he would campaign to stay in the EU, after being elected to head the party this month, had been damaging for the "in" camp.

"We are now absolutely united on Europe," he said. "The campaign has to start now."

He said Labour's "in" group would not be part of any broader umbrella campaign for Britain to stay within the bloc.

"We want a distinctive campaign and we don't want to share platforms with people who want to see us stay in Europe but at the expense of workers' rights," he said.

Earlier Johnson told the conference if Cameron opted out of regulations protecting workers as part of his renegotiation there was a bigger risk Britons would vote to leave.

While most of the Labour Party favour staying in, there is a separate eurosceptic group, Labour for Britain, that believes that the United Kingdom should not rule out leaving the EU, if substantial changes are not achieved in Cameron's negotiations.

