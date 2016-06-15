Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at the launch of a Labour In election poster in London, Britain June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON The opposition Labour Party would oppose an emergency budget the government has said would be needed if Britain votes to leave the European Union on June 23, its leader said on Wednesday.

Chancellor George Osborne said he would respond to a Brexit vote by introducing an emergency budget with tax rises and spending cuts worth 30 billion pounds, something 57 of his own Conservative lawmakers said they would block.

"We would oppose any post-Brexit austerity budget just as we have opposed the austerity budget put forward by this government," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn told parliament.

Cameron said no one wanted to hold an emergency budget but there would be holes in the public finances that would need to be addressed if Britain voted to leave the bloc.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and Elizabeth Piper; editing by Stephen Addison)