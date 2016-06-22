Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to 'Vote Remain' in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A couple stand by the river Thames near a 'Vote Remain' projection onto the exterior of Tate Modern, in the lead up to the EU referendum, in London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Edinburgh Castle rock is illuminated with a sign to 'Vote Remain' in a show of support for the campaign to remain in Europe ahead of Thursday's EU Referendum in Scotland, June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A police barge chugs up The Thames past a 'Vote Remain' projection onto the exterior of Tate Modern, in the lead up to the EU referendum, in London, Britain June 21, 2016. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON Landmarks across Britain were lit up on Tuesday night with Union Jack colours and projections of the "Vote Remain" message as campaigning for Thursday's referendum on the UK's membership of the European Union entered its final day.

The vote will shape the future of Europe and polls have indicated that British public opinion is so divided that the outcome is too close to call.

The major landmarks illuminated included the Tate Modern art gallery in London, Edinburgh Castle and the Bull Ring commercial area in Birmingham.

The illumination was organised by Britain Stronger in Europe, the official "Remain" campaign.

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Peter Cooney)