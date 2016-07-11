LONDON Britain's June 23 referendum decision to leave the European Union has had far-reaching consequences for the world's economy, businesses, investors and politics. Following are the main developments:

Important dates ahead:

- July 14: First Bank of England policy meeting after vote

- July 21: European Central Bank policy meeting

- Aug 4: Bank of England policy meeting, economic forecasts

- Sept 9: New British prime minister chosen

- Sept 16: Informal EU summit in Bratislava

- Sept 25-28: UK Labour Party conference

- October TBA: Italian constitutional reform referendum

- Oct 2: Re-run of Austrian presidential election

- Oct 2-5: UK Conservative Party conference

- Oct 13-15: Scottish National Party conference

- Oct 20,21: Formal EU summit in Brussels

Latest markets coverage:

- Global Markets

- Currency reports

Brexit Factbox:

July 9

Would-be British PM sparks row with remarks on rival's childlessness

July 8

Don't give UK a generous Brexit deal, EU voters say

British police say hate crimes have surged in run up to and since Brexit vote, up 42 percent

Polls show German support for Chancellor Angela Merkel surges after Brexit vote

Britain nominates Julian King, ambassador to France, to replace Jonathan Hill who resigned as British member of European Commission

Moody's says South Africa is most vulnerable in sub-Sahara region to Brexit shock

UK defence-procurement minister says defence ministry is "well-hedged" on currency

Brexit prompts biggest drop in UK consumer morale in five years

John Lewis, largest UK department store, says post-Brexit currency shift 'a big issue'. It imports about two-thirds of what it sells, one third is purchased in dollars

U.S. President Barack Obama says Brexit should not weaken NATO

July 7

Theresa May and Andrea Leadsom chosen as candidates to be Conservative Party leader and hence next UK prime minister

Marks & Spencer (MKS.L) says consumer confidence waned in the run-up to EU referendum but too early to judge the implications of vote

Standard & Poor's cuts bank rating outlooks but stops short of downgrading them, including HSBC (HSBA.L), Barclays (BARC.L), Lloyds (LLOY.L) and Santander (SAN.MC)

Four U.S. investment banks promise British finance minister George Osborne they would try to help London keep its top spot as a financial centre, but give no commitment on jobs

Germany's chambers of commerce lower their sights for exports to Britain, forecasting a darkening trade outlook as impact of Brexit seeps into the euro zone economy

Political turmoil caused by Britain's vote could knock demand for air transport this year, the director general of airport association ACI Europe says

(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt and Gareth Jones)